Changes are coming to Mid City's popular White Star Market.
The owners of Chow Yum Phat are unveiling a new concept called Yuzu at the current location of the Asian eatery, with plans to open in early December.
Jordan Ramirez, who runs Chow Yum Phat alongside Vu Le, said Chow Yum Phat is moving into the space formerly occupied by Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, which has closed its White Star location.
The new vendor, Yuzu, will serve up a variety of fresh dishes, including sushi, poke and possibly things like ceviche, Ramirez said. It will also feature a grab-and-go cooler with fresh items.
"When White Star Market first opened we always thought that would be a good concept to add to the market if (space) became available," he said.
Chow Yum Phat will be moved to the new spot by Friday, Ramirez said, in time for the annual White Light Night festival in Mid City.
As part of the move, Chow Yum Phat, an "Asian street food" spot known for its ramen, will have more equipment, including a grill, Ramirez said. That will allow Ramirez and Le to expand the menu. The new location will also feature a 13-seat ramen bar.
White Star Market is the centerpiece of the mixed-use Square 46 development on Government Street in Mid City. The food hall, which features a bakery, coffee shop and several restaurant vendors, opened earlier this year.