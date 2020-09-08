Two small legal practices have moved into downtown office buildings.
The Baton Rouge offices of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore are now located on the 11th floor of the Chase North Tower and the Sprinkle Law Firm has moved into One American Place, officials told the Downtown Development District board Tuesday.
Matt Bailey was tapped about five years ago to open an office for New Orleans-based Irwin Fritchie in II City Plaza. The local office has grown to four attorneys, three paralegals and three assistants. “We’re happy to be growing,” Bailey said.
The law firm serves as counsel for public companies, privately owned businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations.
Attorney Richard Sprinkle said his office also has an assistant and a paralegal. “We started out on Main Street and the business has grown, so we’re trying to spread out a bit,” Sprinkle said.
The firm specializes in criminal defense, personal injury and civil litigation.