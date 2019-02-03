BATON ROUGE AREA
Diane Allen & Associates Media and Marketing Agency has named Chris Steiner as director of creative services and Taylor Brian as media account manager.
Steiner owned graphic design firm Steiner Design and previously was vice president of creative services for Design Services Inc. Brian was responsible for managing customer accounts and leading communications activities as media services manager for Feigley Communications and had been a strategic communications consultant for Emergent Method.
The Baton Rouge Bar Association has elected Amy C. Lambert, of Taylor Porter, as president.
Other officers are President-Elect Shelton Dennis Blunt, of Phelps Dunbar; Treasurer Christopher K. Jones, of Keogh Cox; Secretary David Abboud Thomas, of Walters Papillion Thomas Cullens; and Past President Linda Law Clark, of DeCuir Clark & Adams.
Directors-at-Large are Kelly Balfour, of Balfour Emonet; Melissa M. Cresson, of Kean Miller; Loren S. Fleshman, of Smith Shanklin Sosa; Melanie Newkome Jones, of Melanie Newkome Jones APLC; Jennifer Moisant, of Balfour Emonet; and Luke Williamson, of Williamson Fontenot Campbell & Whittington.
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has named John “Bo” Staples as director of political action committees, while political director John Diez Jr. will pivot to an outside consultant after becoming marketing director for Louisiana with infrastructure engineering firm Volkert Inc.
Staples has worked more than a decade in Louisiana politics and campaigns. He was chief of staff for Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene. Staples got his start in 2008 working for the Republican Party of Louisiana as deputy political director and communications director. In 2009, Staples started his own political consulting firm, Politiceaux Consulting. LABI’s four independent PACs.
Calvin Mills Jr., chief executive officer of SLT Technology Inc. and CMC Technology LLC of Baton Rouge, has been named to the National Small Business Association board of trustees.
He joins the small-business advocacy group's board a year after being selected to its leadership council, promoting the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C. Mills is a graduate of Southern University with a bachelor's degree in computer science and business.
The Louisiana State Civil Service Commission announced that Adrienne T. Bordelon has been selected as the new leader of the Office of the State Examiner, Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service.
Bordelon served as general counsel for Louisiana State Civil Service, and has served as interim state examiner for the Office of the State Examiner since September. Bordelon has over 19 years’ experience in state government.
Courtney Taylor has been promoted to director of destination services at Visit Baton Rouge.
Taylor has been working for the organization since May 2012 as destination services manager. In her new position, Taylor will oversee the destination services coordinator; all Visit Baton Rouge welcome center staff; serve as a liaison between the City Dock and Department of Public Works to schedule riverboat visits; coordinate site visits for potential clients; and connect planners with local vendors/partners.
Advertising, marketing and public relations firm Feigley Communications has promoted Lauren Davidson to account director, with greater responsibility in developing client strategies, supervising projects and team members and directing day-to-day operations of the agency.
Davidson joined the agency in 2017 as an account manager responsible for strategic communications, project management and client development. She has more than 15 years of experience in media and communications, including positions with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, the Louisiana Association of Health Plans, the Louisiana Department of Health and WAFB-TV. The Covington native holds an undergraduate degree in mass communications from LSU.
Verity HealthNet has named Julie Morgan as vice president of network operations and Leigh Branyon as senior vice president of business development.
Morgan was director of network operations and has primary responsibility for the operation of Verity’s commercial and Medicaid provider network, including data maintenance, integration with claim systems, online provider directories and fee schedule maintenance. Branyon is responsible for strategy, marketing, development and execution of new member growth with a focus on the commercial health insurance market. She was national sales executive in the consumer, financial and insurance sector for Valassis Communications.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Metairie Bank has promoted Glenda Grabert to vice president, human resources director, and announced that Chief Financial Officer John LeBlanc will assume the added duties of security information officer and Compliance Officer Monica Dupeire will add security officer to her duties.
The bank said Ray Markase retired at the end of 2018, having served as vice president, human resources director; security officer; information security officer; and head of facilities.
Grabert will continue to fulfill her corporate training responsibilities, as well as some of the duties for facilities management. LeBlanc also will assume some responsibility for management of facilities, having previously had a similar role at Bank of New Orleans. Dupeire has been involved in security in her previous roles with FNBC and First Bank.
The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has named Adam Straight as vice president of operations, overseeing plans and strategies for event operations and the production services, food and beverage, public safety and environmental services departments.
Straight has more than 19 years of facility operations and management experience and was senior director of campus operations for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority in Atlanta, which includes the Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park. He also is a nine-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore LLC has elected as partners Kelly M. Brilleaux and Meera U. Sossamon.
Brilleaux has worked with major pharmaceutical clients in mass-tort multidistrict litigation, handled railroad and transportation litigation and defended premises liability actions. She earned her juris doctorate from LSU's Paul M. Herbert Law Center and bachelor's degree from LSU. Sossamon has experience in defending medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers in product liability actions. She has undergraduate degrees in English and in neuroscience and worked as a research assistant measuring volatile organic compounds in the Environmental Health Sciences lab at the Tulane School of Public Health. Her juris doctorate is from the Loyola University College of Law.
Phelps Dunbar has named to partnership Alex Glaser and Beau Haynes.
Glaser's practice in is labor and employment and employee benefits and executive compensation. Haynes' practice is in health care.
Townsend Underhill, president of development running the development division of Stirling Properties, has been elected chairman of the board for the St. Tammany West Chamber.
Underhill also plays a role in new business development, asset management, facility management and third-party client relationships at Stirling.