Torchy’s Tacos and AT&T are opening locations in the Nicholson Gateway development in early 2020.
LSU officials announced the new tenants in the mixed-use development Wednesday. Nicholson Gateway opened in fall 2018 at the site of the old Alex Box Stadium and includes 1,500 beds for student housing along with 50,000 square feet of retail.
This will be the first Torchy’s Tacos in Louisiana. It will occupy a 4,000 square foot space on the endcap, facing Nicholson Drive. Torchy’s started in Austin, Texas in 2006 as a food truck and now has more than 60 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Arkansas.
AT&T will open a 1,675 square foot location in January next to The Simple Greek on Nicholson. It will sell mobile phones and accessories and offer services.
Other businesses in Nicholson Gateway include Matherne’s Market, Wendy’s, Starbucks, Private Stock, Frutta Bowls, The Simple Greek and Baton Rouge General Express Care.
Torchy's announced in September it planned to open restaurants in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport in 2020 and was looking for managing partners to help open the locations.