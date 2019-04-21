BATON ROUGE AREA
Dana Scott, maintenance and technical services director for BASF in Geismar, has been presented a Manufacturing Institute 2019 STEP Ahead Award, which has a focus on science, technology, engineering and production in honoring women for their advocacy, mentorship, engagement and leadership in the manufacturing industry.
Scott is among 130 women recognized nationally with the award. The awards are part of the STEP Ahead initiative, which aims to attract, advance and retain strong, talented women and promotes the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership. “Providing more opportunities for women in manufacturing is more than just the right thing to do. At a time when manufacturers face a workforce crisis, and with women still constituting less than a third of manufacturing workers, it is clearly critical to the future of our industry and the economy,” said Carolyn Lee, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
New Orleans East Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers.
The designations recognize quality in specialized stroke care and are based on an on-site review and compliance with stroke-related standards as a primary stroke center and meeting additional requirements, including those related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments and providing staff with the education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Dr. Nelson P. Daly, of Baton Rouge, and Dr. Robert Barsley, of Ponchatoula, were presented the Distinguished Service Award by the Louisiana Dental Association. The award is given annually to members who exemplify the highest standards of professional conduct in dentistry and make extraordinary contributions in organized dentistry and their community.
Daly has been a member of the state association, the American Dental Association and the Greater Baton Rouge Dental Association for 25 years. Barsley has been a member of the state association, the American Dental Association and the New Orleans Dental Association for 34 years. Both have been active at all levels.
Daly was the 2014-2015 president of the state association and has served as a board member and chair of the membership committee. He represents the association on the Louisiana Medical Disclosure Panel, at the ADA House of Delegates and as a member of the New Orleans Dental Conference/LDA Annual Session committee. He is also chair of the LDA Foundation and was founder of the LDA Foundation Fishing Rodeo. He has been on the LA Mission of Mercy planning committee, as well as a volunteer for the organization and longtime Donated Dental Services volunteer for the handicapped and disabled. He was co-founder of the Baton Rouge Community Clinic, the Baton Rouge Study Club and the Baton Rouge CEREC Study Club. He also is a past board member and past chair of the LSU School of Dentistry Alumni Association.
Barsley was the 2016-2017 president of the state association. He also served as secretary-treasurer and speaker of the association's House of Delegates. He spent many years on the board of directors, representing the association on the Louisiana Health Care Commission, as an ADA delegate to the ADA House of Delegates, on the Medicaid Task Force, as an ex-officio on the Council on Government Affairs, and as a liaison to the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry. He is also a board member for the LDA Foundation and has been on the LA Mission of Mercy planning committee, as well as a volunteer for the organization. He is a professor in the Department of Diagnostic Sciences, and director of the Department of Oral Health Resources, Hospital and Community Dentistry at the LSU Health Science Center School of Dentistry. Barsley works closely with the Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish coroner’s offices. He is a forensic dental team member with DMORT–Region VI.