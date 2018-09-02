BATON ROUGE AREA
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for advanced certification for primary stroke centers.
Our Lady of the Lake underwent an on-site review, with commission experts evaluating compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements, including program management, the delivery of clinical care and performance improvement. OLOL first earned its certification in 2012.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The Propeller Club of the U.S. Port of New Orleans will honor Congressman Steve Scalise as its 2018 Maritime Person of the Year for his contributions to the maritime industry in Louisiana.
The organization noted that Louisiana’s First Congressional District is home to the highest domestic maritime employment of any congressional district and is the gateway to the Mississippi River.
The group said Scalise knows the importance of ensuring ports and waterways are dredged appropriately and has demanded funding within the Harbor Maintenance and Inland Waterways Trust Funds. He also has advocated for biennial Water Resource Development Acts, which include improvements and increased funding to the Corps of Engineers, and authorizes or modifies flood protection and deepening projects nationwide, including deepening the Mississippi River to post-Panamax ship levels.
The award will be presented at the 85th annual Maritime Person of the Year Gala on Oct. 30 at the New Orleans Marriott Hotel Convention Center.
The American Society of Civil Engineers New Orleans Branch presented its Outstanding Young Civil Engineer Award to Sean G. Walsh, of Eustis Engineering; Outstanding Civil Engineer Award to Ronald "Ronnie" L. Schumann Jr., of ISLI Engineering; Lifetime Achievement Award to Richard A. Van Wootten, of Linfield, Hunter & Junius; Outreach Award to Stephanie Bayne, of Stanley Consultants Inc.; and Wall of Fame Award to Om P Dixit, of Dixit Consultants LLC. Life Member Awards went to Gerald Preau, Zolan Prucz, Robert Massa Jr., Tyau-Da Huang, Herbert Miller, John Grieshber and Kevin Martin.