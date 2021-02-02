The Baton Rouge area lost 1,200 jobs between November and December as the economic recovery stalls while the coronavirus pandemic lingers.
Over the year, the Baton Rouge metro area was down 18,800 jobs and the state was down 83,200 jobs.
Louisiana added 3,700 jobs month-to-month, for a total of 1.9 million, according to data released Tuesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That's still 4.1% fewer jobs than in December 2019. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The data was based off surveys taken by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics during the second week of December.
The Baton Rouge metro area had 394,500 jobs through December, down 4.5% compared to December 2019.
Leisure and hospitality lost 9,400 jobs over the year, down 21.8%, for 33,600 jobs including 400 fewer jobs between November and December. Education and health services lost 3,000 jobs, down 5.5%, for 50,800 jobs which includes shedding 300 jobs month-to-month.
Construction lost 2,800 jobs compared to last year, down 5.8%, for 45,400 jobs in the industry led by losses in heavy and civil engineering and specialty trade contractors.
Professional and business services lost 2,000 jobs, down 4%, for 47,800 jobs including a month-to-month decline of 500 jobs. Other services lost 1,200 jobs, down 7%, to 15,800 jobs.
Manufacturing lost 900 jobs over the year, or 2.9%, for 29,200 jobs despite adding back 300 jobs between November and December.
Information lost 400 jobs over the year, down 7.8%, for 4,700 jobs while financial activities lost 300 jobs, down 1.5%, for 18,800 jobs both were flat month-to-month.
Federal, state and local government collectively added 1,400 jobs, up 1.8%, over the year to 76,600 jobs. Those gains were led by state government which grew by 4.6% over the year by 1,800 jobs.
Trade, transportation and utilities added 100 jobs compared to a year ago, up less than 1%, for 71,000 jobs including adding 900 jobs month-to-month.
The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 6.1% in December down from 7.2% in November but up compared to 4.5% in December 2019.
Louisiana's December unemployment rate was 6.9% down from 8.2% in November but up from 4.9% in November 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.5% compared to 3.4% one year ago.
LAFAYETTE AREA: The Acadiana region added 300 jobs between November and December to reach 197,600 overall, but was still down 7,200 jobs, or 3.5%, over the year. Leisure and hospitality added 2,300 jobs, up 10.5%, over the year to 24,100 jobs. Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, lost 3,200 jobs over the year, down 24.4% but added 100 jobs month-to-month for 9,900 jobs. The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 6.2% in December, down from 7.3% in November but up from 4.9% in December 2019.
NEW ORLEANS AREA: The Crescent City metro area added 2,600 jobs between November and December to reach 542,800 jobs, down 7.6% over the year, or 44,900 jobs lost. Food service and bars added 500 jobs month-to-month for 73,600 total, still down 20,100 jobs or 21.4%, over the year. Education and health services lost 400 jobs month-to-month and were down 3,100 jobs, to 101,800 or 2.2%, over the year. Professional, scientific and technical services lost 500 jobs month-to-month and was down 9,100 jobs, or 11.6%, over the year to 69,200 jobs. Construction was down 400 jobs month-to-month and down 3,300 jobs over the year to 24,000 overall. The New Orleans unemployment rate was 8.2%, down from 10% in November, but up from 4.5% in December 2019.
OTHER AREAS: Monroe added 600 jobs over the month and 1,600 jobs over the year to 80,400 jobs. Shreveport-Bossier City added 1,100 jobs month-to-month but was still down 5,200 jobs over the year to 176,200. Hammond added 200 jobs between November and December to 44,400 jobs, still down 2,300 jobs over the year. Houma-Thibodaux lost 900 jobs month-to-month and was down 3,000 jobs over the year to 84,900 jobs. Lake Charles was flat over the month and lost 14,800 jobs over the year to 96,300 jobs. Alexandria was flat over the month and lost 2,100 jobs over the year to 60,000 jobs.