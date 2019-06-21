Louisiana's nonfarm employment rose by 4,300 jobs for the 12 months ending in May, thanks to a big jump in the number of people working in education and health services.
Louisiana ended May with 1,995,000 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The number of people working in schools or health care was up by 9,700, or 3.1%, over the past 12 months to 324,500. Manufacturing was up by 2,700 jobs, or 2%, to 137,600; leisure and hospitality jobs, 4,000, or 1.7%, to 242,700; and professional and business services, 1,900 jobs, or 0.9%, to 215,500.
Among sectors that saw a decrease, information had the biggest drop percentage-wise, falling by 1,500, or 6.3%, to 22,500 jobs. Construction was down by 8,800, or 5.7%, to 144,500; financial activities, 1,500, or 1.7%, to 89,400; mining and logging, which includes oil and gas jobs, 400, or 1.1%, to 35,500; government, 1,500 jobs, or 0.5%, to 329,900; and other services, 300 jobs, or 0.4%, to 74,000.
Trade, transportation and utilities was unchanged at 379,900.
The state unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 4.1%, down from 4.8% in May 2018. Louisiana's civilian labor force — people who are working or looking for work — was down from 2.10 million in May 2018 to 2.09 million. The Labor Department said the national unemployment rate is 3.6%, down from 3.8% in May 2018.