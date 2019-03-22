Papa John's has a new pitchman: Shaquille O'Neal.
The chain says the former LSU basketball star and NBA Hall of Famer will appear on TV commercials and promote Papa John's in other ways. He also will join the company's board of directors and invest in nine of its restaurants in the Atlanta area.
Papa John's is trying to revive its image after the company's founder and namesake, John Schnatter, was reported to have used a racial slur during a media training session. Schnatter, who was the face of the company, has apologized for the slur and the company scrubbed his face from the company's logo and advertisements last year. Schnatter is still the Louisville, Kentucky-based company's biggest shareholder.
Papa John's International Inc. says it will pay O'Neal more than $8 million in cash and company stock for a three-year endorsement deal.
Wall Street seems to think it's a winning partnership. Shares of Papa John's soared more than 4 percent early Friday.
“I have truly enjoyed the high-quality Papa John’s product for years and am excited to be able to help Papa John’s raise their game to new heights,” O’Neal said. “This is a triple threat opportunity for me. I am excited to join the board and to help lead from the top, while also investing in nine stores in my home town of Atlanta and being an ambassador for the brand. Papa John’s is building a better culture, and I want to be a part of improving the company from the inside out.”
“Shaquille has an excellent entrepreneurial background, including as a restaurant franchise owner, and is a natural creative marketer," said Jeff Smith, chairman of Papa John’s board of directors.
The four-time NBA champion and television sports analyst on Inside the NBA owns a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise in Atlanta and previously owned 27 Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchises. He is the founder and owner of Big Chicken, a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant in Las Vegas and Shaquille’s, a fine-dining restaurant in Los Angeles. He also is a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings NBA franchise.
He also has built a career as a partner, endorser and spokesperson marketing a variety of consumer brands and products.
“In addition to his business acumen, Shaquille understands how to build lasting connections with consumers and energize employees," said Steve Ritchie, president and CEO of Papa John’s.
Including O’Neal, six new directors have been added to the company’s board of directors this year.
In addition to broadcasting and endorsements, O’Neal’s business career includes music, television and gaming. He has served as an analyst on Inside the NBA since 2011. He has been an investor in franchised and other restaurants since 2010 and actively operates Big Chicken and Shaquille’s. O’Neal is considered one of the most dominant basketball players in NBA history, drafted by the Orlando Magic with the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft. He played for LSU from 1989 to 1992 and his NBA career spanned 1992 until 2011. He serves on the national board of directors of Communities In Schools, a nonprofit devoted to empowering students to stay in school and achieve in life.