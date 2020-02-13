A Canadian company plans to open an industrial sound-control equipment manufacturing plant in northwest Louisiana that will hire 100 people.
E.I. Williams Industries said Thursday it will lease a 50,000-square-foot building in the North Webster Parish industrial park in Sarepta and spend $700,000 to install equipment. The equipment will be installed over the next month.
Louisiana Economic Development said E.I. Williams will hire employees over the next five years and the jobs will have an average annual salary of $37,400, plus benefits. The plant is also projected to create 122 new indirect jobs.
E.I. Williams designs and manufactures vent silencers, fan silencers, industrial silencers and noise enclosures. The Webster Parish facility will be the company’s first manufacturing site in the U.S.
The company started talking to LED in June about opening a manufacturing facility.
The state provided an incentive package that includes FastStart workforce training and $250,000 from the state’s Economic Development Award Program. The company also is expected to use the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.