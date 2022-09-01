An appellate court has ruled that a Baton Rouge judge too quickly dismissed a lawsuit filed by about 20 bar owners against Gov. John Bel Edwards after he issued executive orders closing bars or restricting their operations in an attempt to control the spread of COVID.
The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said 19th Judicial District Judge Tim Kelley erred in granting an objection to the lawsuit because Edwards’ orders were issued in response to a public health issue. The court sent the suit back to district court.
The bar owners filed their lawsuit against Edwards in January 2021, saying they were “uniquely singled-out” by a series of executive orders issued during 2020 that shut down or set strict capacity limits on taverns and lounges. They sought compensation for the taking of their property, permits, business operations and income in an effort to serve the greater good.
Edwards shut bars down in March 2020 as COVID began to rampage across the state. He initially re-opened bars in June 2020, but issued a re-closure order a month later when the number of cases increased. Bars were re-opened in September, under strict capacity restrictions. But in November, an order effectively closed bars again until it was lifted in early 2021.
The governor’s attorneys argued that the bar closures were a valid exercise to forestall a grave threat to the lives and property of others. Kelley agreed, saying the closures were justified reasonable restrictions of constitutional rights to protect the safety of the general public.
But the appellate court said Kelley must consider the economic impact of the bar closure orders and the magnitude imposed on property rights.
Citizens and businesses may be called upon to share the burden of losing liberty and financial interests for the public good of stopping the spread of a pandemic, the decision said.
“However, certain individuals or businesses may be called upon to suffer a greater loss for the public good and should in some cases, be compensated for their greater loss in protecting the health and welfare of the citizens of the state,” the court said in its ruling this week. “Further, the defendant and the citizens of the state should be willing to pay those parties who have suffered a greater loss and had to sacrifice more in an attempt to protect the health and safety of all.”