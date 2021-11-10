BBQGuys announced Wednesday it was calling off a $963 million deal that would have led the Baton Rouge-based company to become publicly traded.

BBQGuys and Velocity Acquisition Corp. said they mutually agreed to terminate their merger because of "current supply chain factors that are affecting the results of the BBQGuys business and timing of closing the transaction."

Velocity is a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company designed to take other companies public.

In a statement, Doug Jacob, founder of Velocity, called BBQGuys a fantastic company with a proven track record of growth. "We wish them continued success as they emerge from the current supply chain conditions that are challenging so many companies," he said.

BBQGuys and Velocity announced plans for a deal in July. The transaction was set to close by the end of the year.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for the incredible team at Velocity, and thank them for their insight during this process," said Russ Wheeler, chief executive officer of BBQGuys. "The BBQGuys business has continued to demonstrate solid momentum as consumer demand for our products and services continues to increase.”

The companies declined to comment further on the decision to call off the deal.

Founded in 1998, BBQGuys is an e-commerce site for high-end barbecue grills, accessories and outdoor living products. The company not only sells grills by brands such as Weber and Traeger, but it builds its own equipment through longtime sister company Blaze and Pacific Coast Manufacturing, a California firm that makes stainless steel grill accessories.

The company was acquired by private equity firm Brand Velocity Partners in August 2020. Brand Velocity brought on a number of high profile investors, such as Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning, along with NFL Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Steve Hutchinson, and Hutchinson's wife, lifestyle entrepreneur Landyn Hutchinson.

The Mannings have appeared in a series of commercials for BBQGuys.