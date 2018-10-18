The Capital Area Finance Authority approved plans to provide up to $11 million in housing revenue bonds for Valencia Park, a 122-unit apartment complex that will be built across the street from Spanish Road Park.
The CAFA board of trustees voted Thursday to approve the bonds and an agreement with Renaissance Neighborhood Development. CAFA will own the complex and Renaissance will make monthly payments on the property. The Louisiana State Bond Commission still has to approve authorization of the bonds.
Construction on Valencia Park will begin in the spring and is expected to take 14 months. Valencia Park will be built on a 2.56-acre site bordered by Spanish Town Road, 14th Street, Gayosa Street and 15th Street. The $21.5 million apartment complex is being developed by Renaissance and Volunteers of America. Eighty percent of the units will be affordable housing.