The three finalists to become head of Visit Baton Rouge will be interviewed during the second week of June.
Jill Kidder, Milton Segarra and Jay Tusa are in the running to replace Paul Arrigo as president and CEO of the city’s convention and visitors bureau. They will come in to Baton Rouge the week of June 13.
Kidder has been president and CEO of the Louisiana Travel Association since 2017, after spending the previous 10 years as co-executive director. She served as executive director of the Alexandria-Pineville CVB from 2000 to 2004. She will participate in a meet-and-greet reception with invited stakeholders on June 13, then interview on June 14.
Segarra was head of the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Board from 2018 to 2021. He spent the five previous years as president and CEO of the Puerto Rico CVB. He will participate in a meet-and-greet on June 14, then interview on June 15.
Tusa was director of the River Parishes Tourist Commission from 2008 to 2012, then served as director of communications and research for the Louisiana Office of Tourism until April 2016. He left to become head of Visit South Walton in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He will participate in a meet-and-greet on June 15, then interview on June 16.
Scott Michelet, who has headed the search committee, said the plan is for the committee to select a president and CEO and make a recommendation to the full Visit Baton Rouge board by the end of June.
Eighteen candidates submitted their names to replace Arrigo. Visit Baton Rouge was looking for people who were Certified Destination Management Executives for destination management organizations, he said.
“We were kind of specific what we were looking for,” Michelet said. “We got quality over quantity.”
Arrigo plans to retire in September after 20 years as head of Visit Baton Rouge.