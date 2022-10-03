The Louisiana Office of Tourism has been awarded $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce to promote the state as a vacation destination in three international markets.
The money from the Market Development Cooperator Program will be combined with a $603,000 match from the state office of tourism to increase promotion of Louisiana in Milan, Madrid and Mumbai, India.
The office of tourism was one of six non-profit industry groups to receive MDCP funds this year. The program was established to create or sustain high-quality export jobs in key industries, by promoting U.S. exports and reducing barriers to American products and services.