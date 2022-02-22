A Georgia hotel operator has purchased the former Wyndham Garden hotel near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Bluebonnet Boulevard for $5.5 million and plans to re-open it next week as a Comfort Suites.
Prime Hospitality Management and Investment Group of Ringgold, Georgia, bought the property through CSBR Investment LLC in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Mani Hospitality LLC of Baton Rouge.
Mani Hospitality bought the hotel in March for $100 from local developer Mike Wampold. In December 2019, Wampold said he planned on rebranding the 120 room property because he wasn’t getting much support from the parent company.
Mike Patel of Prime Hospitality said the property is being rebranded as a Comfort Suites. The guest rooms and public areas will be fully remodeled.