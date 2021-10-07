The longtime owner of Cottonwood Books, Baton Rouge’s last remaining independent full-service bookstore, has put the business up for sale.
Danny Plaisance said he made the decision to sell the business after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. “I can’t do both,” he said.
Plaisance said he hopes to sell Cottonwood Books in the next two or three months. Wednesday was the first official day the business was up for sale. Already some potential buyers have stepped forward.
“We had two people come by today,” he said. “Both of them were very knowledgeable.”
If he can't sell the business, Plaisance said he may be forced to liquidate.
Plaisance bought Cottonwood Books in September 1986 because he was dissatisfied with his job as a paper salesman. The business opened in 1978 and was originally called Taliesen’s. In 1982, the business changed ownership and was renamed Cottonwood Books.
Under his ownership, Plaisance dramatically increased the selection of books. In a 2016 interview, he told The Advocate the store didn’t have 5,000 books when he bought it.
“I have about 45,000,” he said.
Cottonwood Books has become an institution in the Perkins Road Overpass. Plaisance carved out a niche that includes used and rare books and an eclectic selection crammed into narrow aisles. Cottonwood offers bestsellers, but also has poetry, philosophy and Louisiana books.
This selection has helped the store outlast some of the national bookstore chains that entered the market over the years, such as Books-A-Million and Borders. Cottonwood Books has remained open even while facing competition from Amazon.com, which offers a massive array of books at discount prices with convenient home delivery.
“I hope anybody who buys the bookstore is as interested in it as my wife and I were,” Plaisance said.