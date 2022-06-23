A former Regions Bank branch near the Interstate 10-Highland Road intersection has been purchased by Raising Cane’s for $2.1 million.
Raising Cane’s bought the building at 18224 Highland in a deal that closed last week.
The 3,600-square-foot bank branch has been vacant since mid-February, said Cade Bogan of Beau Box Real Estate, who represented Regions.
Bogan said he pitched Raising Cane’s on the site, nothing the local chicken tender chain doesn’t have any restaurants at the I-10/Highland exit.
Cane’s has 11 restaurants in Baton Rouge alone. The chain is in the midst of an aggressive nationwide expansion, which includes opening in major markets such as Boston, Philadelphia and Oakland.
But Bogan said the company doesn’t have any plans yet to build a restaurant at the Highland Road site. Cane’s officials want to make sure a Highland restaurant wouldn’t take business away from its locations on Siegen Lane and Prairieville, he said.