After 2½ years in the role, the youngest president of a statewide oil and gas industry group is stepping down to spend more time with his family.
Tyler Gray was hired as general counsel for the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association in February 2014 and promoted to president in January 2019.
Gray expects to leave his post on August 31.
"I am looking forward to a new opportunity locally that will allow me to continue to work closely with (LMOGA) in support of oil and natural gas industry issues while spending more time with my family," Gray said in a news release.
The board of directors expects to hire a new president after his departure.
“LMOGA and its members wish Tyler and his family the best in the future, and our membership is grateful for all he has contributed to the association and to the industry during his time with us,” Lavelle Edmondson, board chair of LMOGA, said in a statement.