BATON ROUGE AREA
Steve Sellars, chief executive officer of Premier Health, has been elected president of the Urgent Care Foundation board of trustees, providing leadership for key philanthropic and research initiatives on behalf of the urgent care industry.
Premier Health operates across a network of nearly 60 health system joint-venture urgent care clinics. Sellars has been at the helm of the company for five years and has over 25 years of experience in health care administration with stints on both the health system and payer sides.
LSU has named Samuel Bentley Sr. as vice president for research and economic development.
He has been serving as interim vice president since February and is a geology professor and the Billy and Ann Harrison Chair in Sedimentary Geology at LSU. Bentley has also served as associate dean for research and administration in the LSU College of Science, director of LSU’s Coastal Studies Institute and as the Erich and Lea Sternberg Professor in the LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.
Campus Federal has promoted Brian Ainsworth to vice president of business development and community relations and Wendy Williamson to vice president of digital delivery and named Becky Rogers as vice president of human resources.
Ainsworth has been with Campus Federal more than 20 years with experience in sales and marketing. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration with a bachelor's degree in business administration in marketing and management, and he earned his Master of Business Administration from Southeastern Louisiana University. Williamson has been with Campus Federal for nine years, starting as a coordinator before serving as assistant vice president of digital delivery for the past two years. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English from LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University, respectively. Rogers was director of learning and development at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. and has more than 25 years of experience in the field of talent management. She is completing her executive MBA at Jack Welch Management Institute and earned a bachelor's degree in communications at Louisiana College and studied English education at Northwestern State University.
Window World has promoted Robert Smythe to the newly created position of vice president of operations; Macon Roland to corporate production manager; and Jacob Roland to Texas regional manager, overseeing the company's Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston operations.
Smythe will oversee all customer service functions and telemarketing efforts. He was corporate operations manager and has been with the company in Baton Rouge since 2002. Macon Roland is responsible for the hiring and production of field supervisors, service technicians, production assistants and installation contractors in all of Window World’s markets. He was field supervisor for the Baton Rouge region. Jacob Roland joined the company seven years ago as a salesman in Baton Rouge and was interim general manager of the Dallas office.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has named Mary Rebecca Mix as vice president, deputy general counsel.
Mix has nearly 20 years of experience in tax law, compliance and regulatory law and corporate legal, administrative and policy work. Mix will assist Blue Cross’s chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary and manage various units of the legal department. She was with DentaQuest LLC in Boston as vice president of administration, Care Group, and associate general counsel. Previously, she was associate general counsel for the administrators of the Tulane Educational Fund at Tulane University and assistant general counsel and director of tax at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc. in Boston. Mix earned her bachelor's degree in business administration at the University of Massachusetts and her juris doctorate at Loyola University School of Law. She also earned a master’s degree in tax at Boston University School of Law.
Danny Moran, managing director of EcoSystem Renewal LLC, was reelected vice chairman of the National Environmental Banking Association.
The association represents hundreds of businesses across the United States committed to high standards for ecological restoration and preservation of wetlands and natural habitats through the use of environmental banks.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Beaux Jones has been named general counsel at The Water Institute.
He has experience in the government, nonprofit and private sectors, and coastal and environmental law. He was an environmental and coastal lawyer for the law firm Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer in New Orleans and served as the environmental section chief for the Louisiana Department of Justice. The Ruston native and New Orleans resident earned his bachelor’s from Davidson College and his law degree from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU.
Scott M. Burke has been installed as president of the Westbank Business and Industry Association.
Scott is president and owner of Loop Linen Service Inc. and is also the managing partner of Loop Investments and the managing partner of New Orleans Party Rental. He has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the textile rental service industry and holds a bachelor's degree from LSU.
Other officers and board members and their titles or responsibilities are Robert Hopkins, of Hancock Whitney, executive vice president; Tom Cortazzo, of Lewis Brisbois, vice president; Victoria Stipelcovich, of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, treasurer; Teri Tucker, of IberiaBank, secretary; Jesse Hoppes, of Leaaf Environmental LLC, and Mary Fay Legnon, of Entergy, government and environment; Anthony Goodgion, of Linfield Hunter & Junius Inc., and Ray Fuenzalida, of Harvey Canal Ltd. Partnership, infrastructure; Arlanda Williams, of Delgado Community College, workforce development; Barbara Rutledge, of Banner Chevrolet, and Javier Sanchez, of ASI Federal Credit Union, special events; Tara Miller, of Ochsner Health System, membership; Jennifer Steel, of WJMC, and attorney Wayne Crochet, legacy; Chris Breaux, of Edward Jones, president adviser; Charlie Frederick, of Boomtown New Orleans, immediate past president; and directors-at-large Annette McDow, of Rathborne Properties; Anthony DiGerolamo, of Total Home Health Services; and Colton Lyon, of NOLA Gold Rugby.
Attorney Carl Little has been named a partner at Sternberg, Naccari & White LLC.
Little has experience in real estate, business planning, tax sales, condominium agreements and other areas involving real estate and business planning.
First Guaranty Bank has promoted Craig Scelfo to regional manager of the Ponchatoula and St. Tammany Parish markets.
He has been with the bank for over seven years and was commercial loan officer. Scelfo is from Metairie and received his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Iberia Wealth Advisors, the trust and asset management division of IberiaBank, has named Jared V. Labue as vice president and senior portfolio manager in Lafayette.
Labue has over 15 years of investment, fiduciary and client relationship management experience. He was a trust adviser and senior investment consultant with Hancock Whitney and a private client adviser with JP Morgan. Labue is a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, and he maintains Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 securities licenses. He is also Louisiana insurance licensed for life, health, long-term care, variable annuity and variable life.