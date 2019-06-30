Baton Rouge area
Chris Naquin, of Wayfinder CPA, earned the Certified Tax Coach designation from the American Institute for Certified Tax Planners.
The designation is based on training, an agreement to abide by the organization's code of ethics and annual continuing tax-planning education.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Livingston program graduated 26 participants in the 10-month program designed to increase their understanding of the inner workings of their parish community.
Graduates are Tyler Brooks, EFCU; Tina Cifreo, Blount General Contractors; Stephen Davidson, city of Denham Springs; Dacia Delacerda, Jefferson Financial FCU; Jamie Etheridge, city of Walker; Justin Evans, North Oaks Health System; Jamie Felder, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Gwen Guernsey, Ochsner Medical Center; Blake Harris, Boyer Hebert, Abels & Angelle; Chelbi Johnson, Congressman Garret Graves’ Office; Lori Johnson, Hancock Whitney; Tim Kuylen, Livingston Parish President’s Office; Brooke Labarre, Covington & Associates Real Estate; Logan Labarre, Labarre Associates; Kay Mayeaux, Hancock Whitney; Paula Mayeux, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; David McCreary, town of Livingston; Ashlyn McMorris, Erdey Insurance Agency; Jennifer Milton, Continental Kennel Club; Cherie Odom, TWRU CPA’s & Financial Advisors; Kelli Perry-Bennett, First Guaranty Bank; Robert Reynolds, Primerica; Nick Richard, All Star Nissan & Kia; Sammi Rushing, Sen. Dale Erdey; Tiffani Traupman, Choices of Louisiana; and Kevin Triche II, Our Lady of the Lake.
Selected by participants with Above & Beyond Awards were Milton, Traupman and Reynolds.
New Orleans area
The accreditation committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to Slidell Memorial Hospital Laboratory based on results of an-site inspection.
During the accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. Inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, as well as overall management. Slidell Memorial Hospital is a 229-bed acute care not-for-profit community hospital.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality presented Environmental Leadership Program awards to recipients, based on voluntary pollution prevention efforts, community environmental outreach initiatives, environmental ordinances and enforcement and environmental management systems that went above regulatory compliance to improve the environment.
Awards went to Compost Now (New Orleans Waste); Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation; LSU-Campus Sustainability; Southeastern Louisiana University-Sustainability; Jefferson Parish Government; the Port of New Orleans; St. Tammany Parish Government; Martin Ecosystems; BASF Corp.; Dow Louisiana Operations; Dow St. Charles Operations; and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery.