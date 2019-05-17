A pair of local dentists have purchased a 0.35-acre parcel at the intersection of Perkins Road and Hyacinth Avenue for $1.1 million and plan to move their practice there.
Drs. Elizabeth and Dustin Kidder bought the land in the Perkins Point development in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Steve Noyola of Parkland, Florida, who is developing Perkins Point. The development also will include Southern Pearl Oyster House, which is set to open at the end of summer.
Southern Pearl Oyster House opening Perkins location, a Baton Rouge version of popular Gulf Coast chain
David Trusty, of Trusty Commercial, represented the buyers and the sellers in the deal.
The Kidders currently have a dental practice at 6535 Perkins. They plan to stay there until the new clinic opens. Construction is set to begin sometime in the next few months.