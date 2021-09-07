Lockport-based Bollinger temporarily closed five of its locations along the Louisiana coast after Hurricane Ida caused damage to the facilities.
Bollinger's Fourchon, Houma, Larose, Lockport and Morgan City locations are closed "until further notice", according to the company's website.
But the Amelia, Algiers, Mandeville, Harvey and Matthews locations are still operational and open.
Bollinger did not immediately respond to request for comment for this story but a social media post outlined its plans.
"This is a difficult time for our state, our region and our company as we continue the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Like many of the homes and business across our state, a number of our facilities were impacted by the storm," said Ben Bordelon, CEO of Bollinger in a Facebook post.
The company is assessing the damage. Satellite imagery collected after the hurricane shows damage to roofs and various buildings with debris scattered around the shipyards. There is debris along the roads and lack of electricity. Entergy estimated the region should get power restored by the end of September.
Bollinger created a recovery fund to help its employees impacted by the storm. The company has 1,500 employees across a dozen facilities.
"As Cajuns, we’re no stranger to hardship, challenges and adversity, no matter it’s form — global pandemic, economic recession or natural disaster. But we’re also proud, strong and resilient people," Bordelon said.