The Target-anchored Siegen Plaza shopping center has been sold.
Houston-based Fidelis, doing business as Siegen Plaza Retail Associates LLC bought the 22.9 acre shopping center in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TriGate Capital LLC, also of Dallas, doing business as TPP Siegen LLC, which bought the shopping center in 2018.
The shopping center near the intersection of Siegen and Interstate 10 was sold for “$10 and other valuable considerations.”
JLL Capital Markets, which marketed the shopping center, said Siegen Plaza ranks among the top 3% of all shopping centers in the U.S., with about 5 million visits annually. The HomeGoods store is the busiest in Louisiana, while the Ross Dress for Less ranks as the second busiest in the state, JLL said. The 156,441-square-foot shopping center is 94% leased. Some of the other tenants include Petco, Chick-fil-A, Five Below, Whataburger and Olive Garden.