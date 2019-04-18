This installment of Ask J.T. & Dale dealt with what to do after mistaking a colleague for being pregnant. Simply put, a card is not the answer. J.T. said to invite the woman to lunch or coffee and get to know her. As the conversation progresses, eventually provide the context for the assumption of pregnancy.
“The point is you should try to find some commonalities and shared interests,” J.T. said. “That’s going to help you bond. It’s going to let her get to know you better and understand that that’s not you and that it was just a mistake.”
