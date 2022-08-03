Premier South Roofing will contest nearly $250,000 in federal penalties over a worker's death from a fall in April and disputes an allegation that the company failed to heed warnings about safety practices that might have prevented the fatality, company officials said.
In a statement Monday, U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials said Premier South Roofing "ignored federal safety inspectors’ February 2022 warnings that not complying with required fall protection standards exposed their workers to serious dangers."
OSHA officials added that inspectors found that the death of a worker from a fall April 2 could "have been prevented if protective devices were used."
Premier South officials had initially declined to comment on Monday afternoon about OSHA's comments that day, but, in a statement late Tuesday the prominent regional roofing company flatly disputed OSHA's claim.
Premier South officials contended agency officials never communicated warnings before the death of the worker, who they said was employed by one of Premier South's subcontractors, but only learned of the agency's concerns months later, on July 28, when they received copies of citations for alleged workplace safety violations.
"Contrary to claims made previously, we provide safety equipment to all our employees, as well as subcontractors in need," the company statement says. "Furthermore, Premier South strongly denies ignoring any safety warnings from the February 2nd inspection, as no communications were received from OSHA regarding that inspection until the citation was issued nearly six months later."
The OSHA citations stem from agency investigations of roofing work and alleged fall protection and training violations tied to Premier South at two job locations Feb. 2, 2022, and April 2, 2022.
At the latter jobsite, a 22-year-old worker lost footing, stepped through an open skylight and fell 30 feet. The worker died at a hospital, OSHA officials have said.
On Feb. 2, OSHA officials say their inspector observed safety violations involving five Premier South workers on a roof without adequate fall protection. The finding triggered an inspection as part of the agency’s Regional Emphasis Program for Construction.
A subsequent inspection of the April 2 death found the worker who died, and five other employees, were exposed to fall hazards because of the failure to ensure required fall protection at that job site, OSHA said.
Following an April inspection, OSHA cited Premier South for two repeat violations for failing to provide fall protection and failing to verify employee training. The company now faces $249,323 in proposed penalties, the agency said.
Premier South officials say they have reviewed OSHA allegations and, based on their own inquiry, plan "to vigorously defend against allegations made, including the characterization of the violations, as well as the penalties proposed."
"We strongly disagree with claims made on OSHA’s news release and look forward to presenting facts which show our commitment to the safety and well-being of all workers on our jobsites," the company statement says. "Simply put, we believe that the facts do not merit the allegations made."
Premier South Roofing officials added that the worker's death "has not been taken lightly."
"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers have been with the family and friends of the worker who was fatally injured on our jobsite," they added. "Premier South shares a mission with OSHA: A safe workplace for our employees and contractors."
OSHA officials didn't respond to a request for further comment Wednesday.
Falls continue to be a leading cause of death for workers in the construction industry, OSHA officials say. In 2020, nearly 35% of construction fatalities in the United States were from falls, federal worker data say.
OSHA routinely warns against the dangers of falls and advises on its website and often in media statements about safe practices, including the use of harnesses and other equipment, to prevent falls.
Since Jan. 1, 2016, Premier South Roofing has been issued more than $64,500 in OSHA fines over earlier violations related to lacking fall protection and safe ladder handling, according to OSHA's website.
Neither Premier South nor OSHA has identified the deceased worker or the location of the fatality on April 2. Premier South also did not identify the subcontractor who employed the killed worker.
Premier South Roofing operates in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, the north shore and other areas of the state.
The roofing business in Louisiana has been through a busy period after Hurricane Ida tore through the state last year.
The company has about 200 employees who do residential and commercial roofing.