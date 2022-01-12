The Pelican State Portfolio outperformed the broader financial markets in 2021, thanks to strong performances from Globalstar, Origin Bank and H&E Equipment Services.
The 21 Louisiana-based publicly traded businesses that make up the portfolio were up 29.3% for 2021.
In comparison, the S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was up 26.9% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 top businesses, was up 18.7% for the year. The Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks with an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was up 13.7% over the 12-month period.
“It’s been a great couple of years to be rich,” said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University. Ricchiuti tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports.
The stable, mid-cap companies that make up the bulk of the Pelican State Portfolio have been on a wining streak going back to the fourth quarter of 2020, when they first started outperforming the broader markets.
One outlier has been Covington-based Globalstar, which posted the biggest percentage gains over 2021. Shares of the satellite phone company increased nearly 243% during the 12-month span, although the stock ended the year down, trading at $1.16 per share.
In the second quarter, Globalstar become a “meme stock” pushed by investors on the social news site Reddit. There are a number of investors shorting Globalstar stock, so Reddit investors are hoping to squeeze those mostly institutional shareholders by driving the price up, similar to what they did with GameStop shares earlier in 2021.
The share price shot up to $2.60 in the fall, after rumors surfaced that Apple wanted to use Globalstar’s satellite network for its next generation of iPhones. For the past few years there have been rumors that major tech companies were interested in tapping into the Globalstar network and how valuable it could be, but so far nothing has panned out.
“In the fourth quarter the shine left Globalstar and the meme people kind of got tired of it,” Ricchiuti said.
But the other businesses in the portfolio that saw their stock price increase by more than 50% for the year were solid performers in stable industries: Ruston-based Origin Bank, Home Bank in Lafayette, H&E Equipment Services in Baton Rouge, Pool Corporation in Covington and Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising.
Those companies all have other factors helping push up the stock price.
“Banks thrive with higher interest rates,” Ricchiuti said.
The Federal Reserve has forecast it will hike short-term interest rates three times in 2022 to reduce inflation; some economists forecast as many as four rate hikes.
Higher interest rates are good for banks, but bad for tech companies. They make the stocks of expensive tech companies and other pricey growth firms less attractive to investors.
H&E has benefitted from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill pushed by the Biden Administration and approved by Congress in November. The bill will lead to more construction projects, which will boost demand for heavy equipment.
Lamar has benefitted from increased consumer demand coming out of the COVID-related shutdowns of 2020. And Pool Corp. has been on a winning streak that really kicked off in spring 2020, when people were spending more time at home, increasing the need for pool equipment and supplies.
“They just keep going,” Ricchiuti said. “They’re the Everyready bunny of stocks.”
The company that saw its stock price drop the most in the past year was Waitr. The Lake Charles-based food delivery service saw its share price plummet by more than 73%, to close the year trading at 74 cents a share.
Waitr is trying to rebranding itself as ASAP, and the company is moving away from delivering meals to serving as a logistics partner and payment processor with restaurants and retailers, with a specialty in legal cannabis.
The rebranding comes after the company agreed to pay $4.7 million to a similar business in California, named waiter.com and trademarked in 2000, and agreed to adopt a new trademark by June 22.
“Now that the pandemic restaurant shutdowns are over, people don’t know where food delivery goes,” Ricchiuti said. “But they had a wild run.”
Two south Louisiana home health companies saw their share prices drop during 2021: Baton Rouge-based Amedisys and LHC Group in Lafayette.
With interest rates going up, investors could take another look at the businesses, as growth stocks become less appealing, Ricchiuti said.
“They’re really great businesses and the stocks don’t seem expensive,” he said. “That should attract some interest.”