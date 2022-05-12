Shipley Do-Nuts will be one of the tenants in a new building under construction in front of Southgate Towers. The Houston doughnut chain will take up 2,422-square-feet in the retail space at 4075 Nicholson. Greg Smith, who along with his son, Hayden is a local Shipley franchisee, said the goal is to open the doughnut shop in August, before the start of the school year. This will be the third Shipley in the city and the second one for the Smiths, joining their Essen Lane location. Shipley has more than 300 locations.
