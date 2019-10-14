The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Monday launched its 2020 economic outlook survey of business leaders from the Capital Region.
The survey results are used in BRAC's annual economic outlook report, which will be delivered at the chamber's stakeholder breakfast in December. The report is used as a decision-making tool for firms throughout the nine-parish region, BRAC said.
“BRAC’s 2020 Economic Outlook will serve as a critical decision-support tool for businesses in the Capital Region,” Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, said. “The tool is made stronger when we have as many people in the business community giving us input on their business outlook and view of the regional economy. Widespread participation on this survey will provide clearer results, and in turn create a stronger, more helpful business tool for all Baton Rouge Area companies.”
The survey will remain open through Oct. 18 at brac.org/economicsurvey
Last year's report predicted the Baton Rouge metro area would add about 5,000 jobs in 2019. For more: https://brac.org/download/the-baton-rouge-area-chambers-2019-economic-outlook/