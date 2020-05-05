A building that had been part of the former Woman’s Hospital campus has been sold to a group that plans to open a sign language immersion pre-school and day care.
Blue Bridge ASL Academy LLC purchased the building at 8304 O’Hara Court from the Woman’s Hospital Foundation for $645,000. The sale was filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office on Monday.
Jill Hudson, director of parent outreach, special programs and regulatory compliance, said the goal is to open the school before the end of June. Blue Bridge is licensed for 115 children.
Blue Bridge is aimed at children from 6 weeks to 5 years old who are deaf, hard of hearing or have deaf parents or siblings and want to learn to communicate through American Sign Language. “This is a place where everybody can come together,” Hudson said.
Hudson’s 2-year-old son is deaf. Katrina Rivers-Labouliere, who founded Blue Bridge, has deaf parents. The pre-school will fill a need because there are not a lot of services for small children who are deaf or hard of hearing, Hudson said. Children can’t attend the Louisiana School for the Deaf until they turn 3.
“We had to work together to fill in the gaps,” she said.