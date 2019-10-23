Investar Holding Corp., the Baton Rouge-based parent company of Investar Bank, reported net income of $4.7 million during the third quarter, or 46 cents per share.
That's up from $4 million, or 41 cents per share, for the third quarter of 2018.
Investar Bank's profits were higher in part due to new revenue from Mainland Bank, which was based in Texas City, Texas, and had $127 million in total assets. Investar Bank acquired Mainland in March. The bank has two more acquisitions in the pipeline: the purchase of the Alabama-based Bank of York, set to close Nov. 1, and a deal to buy two branches of PlainsCapital Bank in Alice and Victoria, Texas, which will close in early 2020.
Most of Investar Bank's loans are to businesses, its commercial lending portfolio increased from $484.7 million in September 2018 to $632.4 million at the end of the third quarter.