Z Gallerie will keep its Perkins Rowe store open after negotiating a new lease.
The home furnishings chain had announced plans to close the store earlier this summer and had been holding a going out of business sale since late June.
A spokesman for Z Gallerie said the store's inventory would be replenished this week.
Z Gallerie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors in March. In May, the chain was purchased by DirectBuy Home Improvement, a home furnishings buying club at a bankruptcy auction for $20.3 million. DirectBuy said it planned to keep 32 Z Gallerie locations open and pending lease negotiations, up to 34 more locations could remain open.