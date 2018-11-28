H&M, a leading international clothing chain, is set to open its first Baton Rouge store in the Mall of Louisiana in fall 2019.
H&M will occupy a 22,000-square-foot space on the first floor of the mall, which had been the former home of The Gap and Banana Republic. Those stores closed earlier this year. The store will have separate sections with clothes and accessories for children, teens, women and men.
Jake Wilson, senior general manager of the Mall of Louisiana, said he's pleased to have H&M moving into the shopping center. Along with the recently announced Main Event family entertainment center, the mall is set to add nearly 75,000 square feet of retail and leisure space in the upcoming year.
Officials with H&M said about 20 people will work in the store.
This will be the sixth H&M store in the state, joining a French Quarter store and locations in the Oakwood Center in Gretna, Southland Mall in Houma, Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport and Pecanland Mall in Monroe.
H&M, which stands for Hennes and Mauritz Inc., is a Swedish company known for offering fashion clothes at discount prices. Over the years, the company has worked with well-known designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Versace and Jimmy Choo to release exclusive clothing lines.