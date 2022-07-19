Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank is selling two of its Texas branches to a Corpus Christi bank.
Investar has signed an agreement to sell its branches in Alice and Victoria, Texas, to First Community Bank in Corpus Christi, according to a news release. Terms of the deal, which still needs regulatory approval, were not disclosed.
First Community Bank will acquire about $23 million in loans and about $27 million in deposits in the transaction. The Texas bank is expected to consolidate the Investar branches with its existing locations in Alice and Victoria.
“We expect that this sale of our South Texas branches will permit us to focus more on our core markets,” Investar President and CEO John D’Angelo said in a statement. “Of Investar’s entire branch network, these two locations are geographically the most distant from our Louisiana headquarters. We believe our South Texas customers will be well-served by First Community following completion of the sale.”
Investar took over the branches in February 2020, when it acquired them from PlainsCapital Bank. The bank will still have a presence in the state, with branches in Houston and Texas City.