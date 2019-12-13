A 111,000-square-foot distribution center is being proposed in Baton Rouge by an Atlanta-based developer that has done build-to-suit projects for corporations that include three warehouses this year for Amazon.com and also work for Mercedes-Benz USA in Dallas and Best Buy in Houston.
Amazon already operates a 21,000-square-foot tent structure on land it leased last year off Airline Highway near the Costco at Interstate 12.
Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. has filed a nearby site plan with the city-parish Planning Commission for a distribution center in Industriplex off Siegen Lane on land owned by Bethany World Prayer Center near Fieldstone Drive and Honore Lane. The 111,918-square-foot distribution center would include office space, storage, van parking and room for 18-wheelers, documents show.
The plan was jointly filed by Seefried and Baton Rouge-based engineering firm CSRS Inc. Seefried did immediately respond to requests for comment. CSRS said it has a nondisclousre agreement with Seefried and cannot comment and and Bethany World Prayer Center declined to comment.
Amazon's tent structure, with delivery vans and an 18-wheeler truck onsite today with its Prime logo on the side, was designed to collect packages that come from larger Amazon centers that need to go “the last mile” into the hands of customers. It was not immediately clear how long the lease at the tent location is for; the property owner declined comment about Amazon's lease. The tent-like Baton Rouge structure has been duplicated in several cities around the country, many with the stipulation they are to be used for a maximum two years.
The online retail giant has been on a building spree, constructing distribution centers across the U.S. to accommodate the growing demand from customers and help them get packages faster. The tent structures are far smaller than the centers it typically builds, which are in the range of nearly 1 million square feet.
Seefried has completed distribution centers for Amazon.com this year in Bakersfield, California, 2.6 million square feet; Birmingham, Alabama, 2.3 million square feet; and Greensboro, North Carolina, 1 million square feet, according to its website. Its developments range from 25,000 square feet up to 2 million square feet.
The site plan filed in Baton Rouge is expected to be reviewed by the planning commission on Jan. 21.