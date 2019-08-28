Home prices in metro Baton Rouge have risen by 1.7% compared to the second quarter of 2018, a rate that ranks the region 93 out of the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.
New Orleans, the only other Louisiana city on the list, saw home prices appreciate by 4.8%, ranking 45th on list.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency released the figures Tuesday, which are based on transaction details from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which own or guarantee more than half of all mortgages in the U.S.
Nationally, home prices appreciated by 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2018.
Boise, Idaho, saw the biggest increase in home appreciation during the quarter, rising by 13.6% from 2018, followed by Grand Rapids, Michigan, which was up by 9%.
Oxnard, California had the lowest rate of home appreciation in the quarter, going up by 0.5%. Seattle was second from the bottom at 0.6%.