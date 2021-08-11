Gonzales children's products maker Crown Crafts Inc. posted a $2.7 million quarterly profit after taking into account forgiveness of a pandemic-related federal program loan and a loss on the closure of its Carousel Designs business.
The profit, on sales of $18.7 million, compared to net income of $1.2 million a year ago on net sales of $16.2 million.
Per-share earnings amounted to 27 cents vs. 12 cents a year ago.
Crown Crafts said its profit was impacted favorably by a $1,985,000 gain on extinguishment of debt on the company’s federal Paycheck Protection Program loanissued as part of federal relief program for businesses. The quarter also included net sales of $631,000 and a net loss of $802,000, associated with the Carousel Designs business, which ceased operations in May. The same quarter last year included net sales and a net loss of $1.5 million and $25,000, respectively, associated with Carousel.
Excluding the impact of the PPP loan and Carousel from both quarters, current-year net sales and earnings would have been $18.1 million and $1.5 million, or 15 cents per share, respectively, compared to prior-year net sales and net income of $14.7 million and $1.2 million, or 12 cents per share, respectively.
Although the PPP loan and Carousel closure impacted financial results for the quarter, "key businesses remained strong,” said Olivia Elliott, president and chief operating officer.
Crown Craft subsidiaries are NoJo Baby & Kids Inc. and Sassy Baby Inc.