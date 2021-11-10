Rural Sourcing, an Atlanta-based information technology firm, said it will open a software development center in downtown Baton Rouge that will create 150 new jobs.
The jobs will have an average salary of $75,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will create 166 indirect jobs in metro Baton Rouge.
Rural Sourcing provides digital engineering services, including application development, data analytics, cloud migration and application security to a number of clients, including large logistics companies and airlines, said Monty Hamilton, chief executive officer.
The company hasn’t picked out a location yet for its Baton Rouge operations. The plan is to open an interim office in the next four to six weeks, then find a permanent location.
“We’re already posting the job openings,” Hamilton said. “We have clients wanting more of our services so we’re in fast growth mode.”
Rural Sourcing is looking for about 10,000 square feet of space. The company’s current model is to move into older buildings, such as properties on the National Register of Historic Places, but with open interior space for collaboration.
The company hopes to have 25 to 30 workers hired by the start of 2022 and get to 150 employees in the next two or three years.
Established in 2009, Rural Sourcing specializes in establishing operations and employing residents in middle-American cities. The company has offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Madison, Wisconsin; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Mobile, Alabama, and Oklahoma City. Plans for a Buffalo, New York office that will also employ 150 people were announced Wednesday.
“We chose Louisiana, and specifically Baton Rouge, because of its broad and diverse talent pool and more than 50,000 graduating students in the region,” Hamilton said. “The focus and investment in STEM education at the middle and high school levels, as well as the state’s overall investment in software development talent, make it a great location for us. The demand for our ‘Scrum-as-a-Service’ delivery model continues to grow among our Fortune 500 clients as well as for fast moving digital platform companies. Our plans are to create and fill 150 software engineering jobs in Louisiana to help meet this strong market need.”
To secure Rural Sourcing’s development center, the state provided an incentive package, including an award from the Louisiana’s Digital Media and Software Development program.