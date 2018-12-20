Personal income in Louisiana growth slowed to a 2.3 percent rate in the third quarter of this year, a smaller gain than almost every other state, newly released figures show.

The U.S. grew personal income by 4 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal income includes income from labor, owning a home or business, financial assets and transfers.

Louisiana ranked 48th in the rate of growth. Mississippi, also at 2.3 percent, ranked 49th, and Missouri, at 2.1 percent, ranked 50th.

The state added $1.19 billion in personal income during the period, including $796 million in net earnings.

Farm earnings took the biggest hit in the quarter, down $101 million. Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction fell by $75 million.

The biggest dollar gain in net earnings in the state was in professional, scientific and technical services, which added $174 million in earnings.

For the first two quarters of the year, Louisiana's personal income grew by 6.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, both outpacing the nation.