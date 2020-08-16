Baton Rouge area
Sean Casteel has been promoted to vice president and chief operating officer of Baton Rouge General Physicians.
He has served as administrative director since 2016 and been with the group for more than six years, starting as a practice administrator at Baton Rouge Family. He moved into health care 15 years ago after starting his career as a SWAT team police officer in Hammond. He worked in the Louisiana Department of Health before joining North Oaks Health System as assistant vice president of surgery. Casteel has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southeastern University and is working toward a master's in health administration from LSU Shreveport.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has hired Shane Bray as its first chief customer experience officer and appointed David Yoo to the complementary role of chief digital officer.
Bray will develop a multiyear strategy to improve customer interactions with Blue Cross, where technology and digital services are critical to improving customers' experiences. Yoo will work with Bray on the customer experience strategy, and he and Bray will co-chair a steering committee at Blue Cross focused on the strategy.
Bray, a south Louisiana native, is relocating from California and was chief experience officer for Willis Towers Watson, an international risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory company. Bray is a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a combat medic and clinical trauma nurse.
Yoo joined Blue Cross last year as vice president of digital and enterprise services and will keep those responsibilities
The State Higher Education Executive Officers Association presented its Exceptional Leader Award to Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education since April 2018.
The award is presented to a current state higher education executive officer from a member agency who has shown exceptional leadership, a commitment to higher education, a contribution to the greater good and service to the association within the last year.
Reed has served on the association's executive committee since 2019 and currently serves as the chair-elect. She is the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education leader who has led higher education in more than one state. Reed also served at the federal level as deputy undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Education in the Obama administration.
During her two years in office, Reed launched a master plan for higher education. Working with the Louisiana Board of Regents and the state’s public and private institutions, the association said Reed is a nationally recognized student advocate, leading the state’s talent development efforts designed to double the number of residents with a postsecondary credential of value by 2030.
SJB Group LLC has named Mary Broussard as director of governmental affairs in the Baton Rouge region; Samantha Konsoer as senior GIS analyst managing the analysis of geospatial projects; and Taylor Jacobsen as business development director and manager of design and planning services.
Broussard has 25 years of experience in the electric utility business, having recently retired from Dixie Electric Membership Corp. as manager of economic development and previously was with Entergy as a customer service manager, major accounts manager and corporate communications.
Konsoer, a native of Michigan, has 12 years of experience in GIS applications at electric and natural gas utilities and will assist SJB with the development of GIS programs to offer utility mapping and related services to small municipalities. Her other duties include project management and business development. She was a field engineer for Iront/NexFen Utility Solutions, senior GIS analyst at Urban GIS and GIS manager and analyst at Kenny Construction Co. She earned her post-baccalaureate certificate in geographic information systems from Pennsylvania State University and a bachelor’s degree in earth science from Grand Valley State University.
Jacobsen, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, founded Urban Canvas Studio, which focused on revitalizing and stimulating urban spaces with creative art installations. In 2014, he founded an aerial data collection and management company called United Aerial. He earned his master’s and bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from LSU, where he played basketball.
Lafayette area
Neel-Schaffer Inc. has named Ting Yi as a senior transportation engineer in the firm’s Lafayette office.
Yi was traffic lead/tasks manager in Aecom's Austin, Texas, office. She has more than 12 years of experience in transportation engineering and specializes in travel demand modeling, traffic simulation and operation, and transportation data analysis. Yi holds bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering degrees from Tongji University in China and earned a doctorate in civil engineering from North Carolina State University.
New Orleans area
Harvey Gulf International Marine has hired Ed Galloway to build and manage its new subsea venture company, Harvey Subsea Services.
Galloway was director of the Gulf of Mexico region for SS7/i-Tech7, where he ran the company’s IMR business, including related charters and engineering solutions. He previously spent 23 years at Oceaneering, working in various leadership roles focused on its subsea business. Galloway also is U.S. Navy veteran.
Harvey Gulf Chief Executive Officer Shane Guidry said he has spent $450 million building subsea vessels and that Galloway and a soon-to-be-named joint venture partner will execute projects with the aim of surpassing competitors in efficiency and cost effectiveness.
Around Louisiana
Derrick Johnson has been selected as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmer Rancher state coordinator in Louisiana.
To support beginning farmers and ranchers, the 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to create a national coordinator position in the agency and state-level coordinators for four of its agencies: Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service; Risk Management Agency; and Rural Development.
Others on the team coordinating Louisiana’s efforts include Ervin Norwood, program technician with the Farm Service Agency; Stephanie Paul, district conservationist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service; and Lee Jones, assistant to the state director with Rural Development.
Johnson was a risk management specialist with the Risk Management Agency and has worked 17 years for USDA. He also runs his family’s vegetable farm in southern Mississippi.
The Louisiana Motor Transportation Association has elected David Newman, of Newman Transportation in Pearl River, as its 2020-2021 chairman of the board of directors.
Other officers are President Todd Ruple, of Preferred Materials Inc. in Sibley; First Vice President Karl Mears, of Razorback Rentals in Denham Springs; Second Vice President Cully Frisard, of Frisard Companies in Gramercy; Vice President at Large Mike Beck, of McGriff Insurance in Baton Rouge; Secretary Judy Smart, of Roadrunner Recovery & Towing in Baton Rouge; Treasurer Mike Knotts, of Cobbs, Allen and Hall of Louisiana in Bossier City; ATA Vice President Nataly Bryce Madden, of Signature Transport in Sibley; ATA Vice President Alternate Brad Nelson, of Freedom Trucks of America in Lake Charles.