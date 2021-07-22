Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport will receive a $1 million federal grant to establish a direct flight between the airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.
The grant will complement funding provided by the Louisiana Legislature to improve air service to and from the Baton Rouge airport.
The Small Community Air Service Development Program grant will be awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, the ranking member of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Aviation, announced.
"Based on passenger data, Washington, D.C., and Chicago are the two most frequent destinations out of our airport," Graves said.