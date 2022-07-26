BATON ROUGE
Kyle Asevedo has joined Zehnder Communications as an IT support coordinator.
Asevedo has more than 20 years’ experience in the information technology industry. He previously worked as an IT department coordinator with BREC where he offered computing support while monitoring and maintaining multiple software systems for over 70 sites.
He earned an associate's degree in information systems from ITI Technical College and bachelor's in psychology from LSU.
--
Sherri Enright has been named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.
Enright comes to Blue Cross after serving as the chief human resources officer of Dallas College for the past two years. She held similar positions with Domino’s Pizza and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, Missouri.
She earned a bachelor's in political science from the University of Kansas, a master's in business administration from Avila University and a law degree from the University of Iowa.
--
Curtis Anders has been named vice president, provider networks and contracting for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.
Anders most recently was director of provider partnerships and network management at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi.
He earned a bachelor's in business administration from Mississippi College and a law degree from Mississippi College School of Law.
--
Jeremey Miller has been named executive director of diversity, inclusion and belonging for the YMCA of the Capital Area.
Miller has been involved as a community ambassador for Build Baton Rouge as well as an ExxonMobil YMCA Board Member.
---
Ochsner Baton Rouge has made the following additions to its medical staff
Dr. Hrishikesh Samant is a gastroenterologist and liver transplant specialist at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove.
He earned a medical degree from Mumbai, India in 2003. He completed an internship and residency at Tennessee Medical College. He completed a gastroenterology fellowship and a transplant hepatology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Jason Gremillion treats chronic pain conditions at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove and Ochsner Health Center – O’Neal. He earned a medical degree from LSU Health and Science Center – Shreveport. He completed a residency in anesthesiology at McGovern Medical School, UTHealth Science Center. He also completed a fellowship in pain management at LSU Health and Science Center – New Orleans.
Dr. Heidi Sinclair offers primary care with the Ochsner MedVantage team at Ochsner Health Center – O’Neal and will join Ochsner 65 Plus – Bocage later this year. She earned a medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine and a master’s in public health at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. She completed a residency at the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans.
Dr. Teresa King is an ear, nose and throat specialist at Ochsner Health Center – O’Neal. She earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed an ENT residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Khelsea Conley is a nurse practitioner specializing in hematology/oncology at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. She earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a master’s in family nursing from Southern University.
NEW ORLEANS
Boh Bros. Construction Co. has made a series of leadership transitions.
Robert S. Boh, who has been president for nearly 28 years, is now chairman and chief executive officer. His role as head of the New Orleans based firm remains unchanged.
Stephen Boh has been named president and chief administrative officer, retaining his current responsibilities. He is the fifth member of the Boh family to serve as company president.
Edward A. Scheuermann will continue to oversee company operations with the new title of chief operating officer. He had been senior vice president of operations since 2013.
Robert Senior will move to a new role as chief financial officer from his prior position as vice president and manager of heavy construction.
G.J. Schexnayder will assume the duties of manager of heavy construction.
--
Paul Hinnenkamp, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire from Entergy following a nearly 40-year career.
As part of a planned leadership succession process to ensure a smooth transition, Peter S. Norgeot Jr., currently senior vice president of operations and development, will succeed Hinnenkamp as executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Hinnenkamp became Entergy’s chief operating officer in 2015. In recent years, his duties were expanded to oversee the company’s incident response team, capital projects management and the new power delivery organization.
Norgeot joined Entergy in 2014 and has served as a member of the office of the chief executive since 2018.
Since joining Entergy, Norgeot has served in numerous executive leadership roles including vice president of power plant operations - steam division, senior vice president of power generation and senior vice president of transformation.
He earned a bachelor’s in marine engineering from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and has completed a senior executive program from the Darden Business School at the University of Virginia.