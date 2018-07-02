Amedisys, the publicly-traded home health company based in Baton Rouge, is nearly doubling its borrowing capacity by $250 million, to $550 million, in an effort to capitalize on new acquisition opportunities.
The new credit facility also has an expansion option to allow for further upsizing, Amedisys said in a news release. The firm will use the proceeds to pay of its existing senior term loan and revolving credit line balance. Additional proceeds will be used to “capitalize on a strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities.”
“The new facility will provide us with increased operational flexibility, reduced pricing and incremental capital for acquisition opportunities in our pipeline,” President and CEO Paul Kusserow said in a statement.
Amedisys, with a market cap of nearly $3 billion, is one of the largest home health companies in the U.S. The company has grown over the years through aggressive acquisitions of other home health and personal care companies.