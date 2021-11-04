Crunch Fitness, which has nearly 400 locations worldwide, is set to open its first Louisiana gym by the end of the year in Hammond Aire Plaza.
The fitness center has signed a lease for a 40,000 square foot space at 9650 Airline Highway that had been occupied by Stein Mart, said Will Chadwick of Elifin Realty. Chadwick represented the landlord in the deal.
Crunch officials said they will have the largest gym in Baton Rouge.
The Stein Mart space has been empty for about a year, Chadwick said.
Crunch, which got its start in New York City in 1989, has gyms in 33 states and the District of Columbia, along with locations in Canada, Spain and Australia.