Louisiana added 58,200 jobs over the year through July as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Statewide there was an increase of 12,700 jobs between June and July, according to seasonally adjusted data. When not seasonally adjusted, local government jobs tip the scale to month-over-month job losses. That's most likely caused by teachers and other school employees leaving for the end of year.

Louisiana had 1,849,200 confirmed jobs in July, which is both an improvement from the previous month and year. That total is still 117,300 jobs shy of the total for July 2019, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Leisure and hospitality added 27,200 jobs in the past year and 3,500 jobs over the month to end with 201,400 jobs.

Education and health services added 13,200 since July 2020 and 3,200 over the past month for a total of 319,200 jobs.

Professional and business services added 12,100 in the past year and 1,100 over the month to total 210,100 jobs.

Trade, transportation and utilities added 4,900 since July 2020, up 300 from June, to come to 360,800 jobs.

Other services added 1,800 jobs over the past year, but lost 400 jobs over the month to finish with 66,200 jobs.

Construction added 1,700 since July 2020, and 700 from the month before, to end at 116,000 jobs.

Information, which includes the film industry, added 800 over the past year, up 100 from June, to a total of 17,100 jobs.

Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, added 700 jobs during the year, to 29,800. The total was unchanged from June.

Financial activities added 600, up 400 in a month, for 89,500 jobs.

Total government lost 700 jobs in the past year, but added 4,600 jobs over the month, to 314,300 jobs.

Manufacturing was down 4,100 jobs from July 2020, a decline of 800 from June, to 124,800 jobs.

