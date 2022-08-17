The parent company of Piccadilly has acquired an 85-year-old North Carolina cafeteria chain.
Falcon Holdings Management acquired K&W Cafeteria Inc. for an undisclosed sum. K&W, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has 11 locations in North Carolina and Virginia.
K&W will continue operating the restaurants under its name, Piccadilly officials said.
“K&W Cafeterias carries with it an impressive reputation that has been built year after year by extremely hard-working team and family members,” Azam Malik, Piccadilly and K&W CEO, said in a statement. “Our plan is to continue building upon this impressive legacy with the goal of expanding the K&W Cafeterias brand to reach as many customers and markets as possible.”
Piccadilly and K&W have a lot in common. Both are longstanding regional chains that have seen their locations dwindle rapidly in recent years as customer tastes have changed. K&W got its start in 1937. But over the past decade, it has shrunk from 35 restaurants. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2021 due to the effects of COVID. It emerged from bankruptcy protection a year later, according to The Winston-Salem Journal. “We look forward to operating K&W Cafeterias as a profitable, debt-free company going forward,” Dax Allred, president of the family owned company, said at the time
Piccadilly has 33 locations across the Southeast but its only restaurant in the states where K&W operates is in Newport News, Virginia. The company has seen its restaurants shrink from 270 in 1998 and it has filed for Chapter 11 twice, in 2003 and 2012.