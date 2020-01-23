A Baton Rouge businessman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a case in which he and others worked together to illegally convert shares of a penny stock into a profit of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Court recrods show David Loflin will be sentenced June 29 in a federal court in Phoenix. Loflin entered a plea agreement in late September. He faces up to five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,0000 or two times the financial gain resulting from the offense and 3 years of supervised release.