Government contracting workshops scheduled
A free government contracting series is being hosted from August through November by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
The series consists of four separate workshops, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Southeast Louisiana Business Center, 1514 Martens Drive, in Hammond.
Workshops and topics are Aug. 14, “Access to Capital: Getting the Financing You Need”; Sept. 11, “Building Wealth through Government Contracting”; Oct. 8, “The System for Award Management Registration”; and Nov. 13, “Beneficial Certification and How You Can Benefit.”
The November workshop will walk participants through completion of certification applications for HubZone, Women-Owned Small Business and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and Veteran-Owned Small Business, 8(a) Business Development Program, Louisiana Unified Certification Program/Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Minority Business Enterprise, Women Business Enterprise, and State and Local Disadvantaged Business Enterprise. A SAM registration must be active to complete any certifications.
The SBA and Procurement Technical Assistance Center are co-sponsors. Participants can choose one, some or all of the seminars in the series. Seating is only guaranteed for preregistered attendees at lsbdc.org.
Delgado presenting cybersecurity training
Delgado Community College is presenting a 4½-month evening cybersecurity training program beginning in August.
The training is designed to support the increasing demand for information technology specialists who work to protect computer networks from malware and cyberattacks.
Participants who complete the program will receive an industry-based credential, enabling them to enter entry-level positions. They can also receive up to nine credit hours for prior learning upon enrollment in Delgado’s computer information technology associate degree program.
The fee is $500 and can be paid in installments. Students will also have an opportunity to earn stipends during the training.
New rice variety set for 2020 release
A new Provisia rice variety recently approved by the LSU AgCenter rice variety release committee should be available for farmers next year.
The new variety, PVL02, is a long-grain variety, with typical Southern U.S. long-grain cooking characteristics, said AgCenter rice breeder Adam Famoso, who developed the variety with Steve Linscombe, retired AgCenter rice breeder.
PVL02 has consistently demonstrated improved yield over the first Provisia variety, PVL01.
Over four years of data, PVL02 has shown a 10% yield increase on average over PVL01 and is also about one week earlier maturing than PVL01, Famoso said.
The new variety is in seed production this year, with a commercial release scheduled for 2020.