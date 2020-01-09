Creole Cabana in Baton Rouge and the Sammy's Grill location in Prairieville have closed.
Donnie Jarreau, who bought the Sammy's Grills properties in Prairieville and 8635 Highland Road in Baton Rouge from owner Sammy Nagem in late May, said the Prairieville property has closed. Jarreau filed a suit in December, seeking to evict the Sammy's Grill restaurants over unpaid rent.
Jarreau said he's optimistic a deal can be worked out for the Highland restaurant, which is still operating. Jarreau and Ryan Jumonville, a Baton Rouge native who lives in Destin, Florida, paid $7.4 million for the restaurant properties and agreed to lease them back to Nagem.
"We're pulling for Sammy," Jarreau said.
Creole Cabana, also owned by Nagem, opened in 2018 and is part of the Oasis, a recreational area at 7477 Burbank Drive.
Chris Shaheen, who developed The Oasis, said in a Facebook post the restaurant property could be leased soon to another occupant.
“Although we are disappointed with this, we are currently in talks with a number of other concepts that are interested in coming in to replace it. We hope to make an announcement in the next couple of weeks and are excited about the opportunities that will make 2020 an even better experience,” Shaheen said.