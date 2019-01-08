Sprouts Farmers Market said its first Louisiana store will open in the spring in the Rouzan mixed-use development.

The store off Perkins Road is one of nine Sprouts locations set to open in the second quarter. Other stores will open in Los Angeles; Jacksonville, Florida; Herndon, Virginia; and Marlton, New Jersey.

Sprouts has more than 300 locations across the U.S., selling fresh, natural and organic products. The Rouzan store will be nearly 30,000 square feet and about 140 people will work there.

Arizona-based Sprouts plans to open nearly 30 stores this year.